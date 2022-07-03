Watch What Happened With Pat McAfee After MITB Went Off The Air

This year’s WWE Money in the Bank event has reached its conclusion and fans got something extra when the show was over.

The 2022 MITB card was held inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The show had two Money in the Bank ladder matches. One for the men, and one for the women.

Theory, who wasn’t initially in the MITB ladder match, ended up being thrown in the match and won it. On the women’s side, Liv Morgan not only won the ladder match but she successfully cashed in on Ronda Rousey to become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion.

Pat McAfee Attacked

(via WWE)

When Money in the Bank went off the air, Happy Corbin attacked SmackDown color commentator Pat McAfee. He then celebrated inside the ring with Theory.

Fans figured something was going to spill over between Corbin and McAfee. Corbin had expressed his displeasure with McAfee making fun of him on commentary and threatened to teach him a lesson inside the ring.

McAfee wasn’t fazed by the threat as he led fans to laugh Corbin out of the building when their issues were first addressed on an episode of SmackDown.

Before MITB, McAfee challenged Corbin to a match at SummerSlam but Corbin has yet to answer.