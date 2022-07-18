Madcap Moss Recalls Disastrous WWE Tryout

WWE is the biggest wrestling company in the world. Everyone who decides to pursue a career in sports entertainment naturally dreams of joining the promotion. However, not everyone prepares for it the same, and the officials have to go through dozens of potential recruits just to find a worthy signee. The story of Madcap Moss’ disastrous first tryout highlights this fact.

The SmackDown star recently appeared on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast. He told a funny story from his first WWE tryout:

“The first tryout was a bit of a disaster. Not so much for me. There was only five guys total, including myself. The other four guys, with all due respect, were not ready for the intense cardio and training. So like five minutes into the first session, the other four had either pulled a muscle or were puking on the outside. I was the only one still going. As I’m doing this, there’s a legendary line in here.” said Madcap Moss, “I won’t say names but the head coach at the time asked one of the guys. He said ‘How long have you known about this tryout?’ The talent responded ‘Four weeks sir.’ He said, ‘What did you do to prepare?’ ‘Drank beer, sir.’ Everyone looks at [him and go] ‘Well, he’s honest, at least.’ Obviously, that did not go over well with the coaches

He continued: “So anyway, long story short. I went all out, and I was just by far in the best cardio shape and had the best performance. I thought, ‘well, this one’s in the bag. This one’s easy.’ At the end, they told me ‘Look, we didn’t even get to half the stuff that we normally get to. We like you and we want to see you again, but we can’t offer you a contract just based off this tryout.'”

Thankfully for Madcap, he got another tryout soon after this. The 32-year-old was offered a contract based on his second tryout and he is now entertaining fans on SmackDown.

