When Alexa Bliss took on the persona of The Fiend and became the Dark Alexa, the online wrestling community did not react to it lightly. Fans slammed this idea from the company hard and many criticized WWE for putting Bliss into such a storyline. However, according to the former Women’s Champion herself, she didn’t pay much attention to it because she was having too much fun.

The WWE star recently appeared on Ryan Satin’s Out Of Character podcast. Speaking about the negative reaction to her Playground character, the female star explained why she didn’t pay much attention to it:

‘I Don’t Care’: Alexa Bliss

“So with anything with the Playground Alexa, Lily stuff. There are so many negative comments. From the day I started, till even now. People just hate on it so much. But when I was in that persona, I didn’t care. Because I was having so much fun.” said Alexa Bliss, “People were investing because they were buying the Lily dolls, girl were dressing up as Dark Alexa, [both] guys and girls. That’s what I pay attention to.

She continued: “I don’t pay attention a lot to the negative comments on wrestling Twitter because I feel like you go to Twitter sometimes when you’re looking to read negative stuff. because I feel like 90% of it’s negative. So most of the time I’ll like take some of it into consideration but with that persona, With the Dark Alexa? No. Because I was having so much fun. I knew where I was going with it, my vision, I was having fun and being entertained by it. The fact that I would resonate with children so much is what made me not really pay attention to the negativity online.”

