Liv Morgan On Negative Reactions To Her Title Win

Liv Morgan has had to go through many ups and downs before finally winning her first championship in pro wrestling. Though the one thing that has been constant throughout her journey is the fan support. Morgan failed many times after coming close to the achievement. However, her fan base only grew with every failed attempt and it finally got her to where she is now.

The SmackDown women’s champion recently appeared on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast. Speaking about the unwavering fan support, Liv mentioned how she owes them everything:

“I feel like I owe almost it all to my fans. I feel like I’ve said this a couple times, so many times I felt like throughout my journey in WWE. I know the fans believed in me. I felt their belief for me. But so many times I felt like I was giving them absolutely nothing to believe in, and here they are just still rooting for me and wanting me to succeed.

I wanted more than anything to actually give them something to believe in. To feel proud. All your years of standing by me, I’m gonna repay it to you in this moment. That’s kind of what Money In The Bank and cashing in was for me. This championship is as much for them as this was for me.

‘Everyone Has Their Opinion’: Liv Morgan

Though despite being one of the most popular superstars on the current roster, Liv Morgan is not protected from criticism. From being called ‘too girly’ to being labeled as someone who is ‘playing a pro wrestler’, the former NXT star has to endure a lot even after proving haters wrong every day. When asked how she deals with all the negativity, Liv explained why it has never bothered her:

“You could have the most perfect painting, the most perfect drawing, the most perfect meal, [be the] most perfect human in the world and someone’s not gonna like it. You know? I enjoy the good just as much as I enjoy the bad. It’s just something that luckily has never bothered me. I don’t know. Everyone has their opinion and everyone’s entitled to their own opinion.

It’s kind of like [I] feel what you think about me is none of my business. If you love me, if you hate me, I can only do what I feel is right. That’s something that I’ve kind of done my whole career. I’ve just tried to stay as true to me as I possibly could.”