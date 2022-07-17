Kurt Angle Reveals Unknown Details About Jason Jordan’s Career-Ending Injury

The ending of Jason Jordan’s WWE career is one of the most unfortunate stories in the wrestling world. He was being pushed as a future star by the company. The officials had plans for Jordan to face his storyline dad Kurt Angle in a match at WrestleMania 34. However, he suffered a neck injury two months before the event. He was written off TV with a backstage segment where Angle sent him home. Later reports suggested that Jason will be back on WWE programming in a year, only for him to be never seen again.

Kurt Angle talked about his storyline with the former American Alpha member on the latest episode of his podcast. He first explained the minimally invasive neck surgery for herniated disk that Jordan underwent:

“What happens is your vertebrae, you have discs in between each vertebrae. When you injure your neck, the disc slides. What happens is it slides to the side. So it’s sticking out of the vertebrae. You have nerves that come out of the vertebrae, and those get blocked by the disc. Then you can’t feel your arm and you don’t have motor skills with one arm or both arms depending if they slide both ways. So usually, it’s just one way. You can’t feel one arm and you can’t use one arm. That’s what Jason was having trouble with. His disc sled and blocked the nerves to his arm.”

‘He Has Problems To This Day’: Kurt Angle

Kurt revealed during the show that he has gone through the same procedure himself. When asked if he was able to fix all issues with the operation, Angle replied negatively:

“Not really, I can’t feel my two pinkies at all. I’ve had a lot of problems with my motor skills and my arms went numb for periods of time. I’ve lost about three inches in both arms. So my arms have atrophied. It’s tough. When you do these quick fix surgeries. That’s what Jason did. That’s what I did. Instead of doing fusion. You’re gonna have some problems down the road. Eventually I’m going to have to have fusion. I should have had it already, and I didn’t.”

Kurt Angle then talked about Jason Jordan’s new role in WWE as a producer. He claimed that the young star has found his calling in his new position. Later on, he also revealed that Jason is struggling with the effects of his career-ending injury to this day:

“You know what’s crazy he has problems to this day. His motor skills, his hands are on and off all the time. He just can never get right. I’m not sure why that’s occurring with him because with me at least I got relief at times. With him, he’s never gotten relief. He has been really struggling with it for years.”

You can check out the episode of The Kurt Angle Show where they talk about Jason Jordan below:

