Major Champion Turns Heel on AEW Rampage (Spoilers)

A big heel turn has taken place at the AEW Rampage taping.

The heel-babyface turns in pro wrestling continue on. Fans recently witnessed Christian Cage turn his back on Jungle Boy, nailing him with the Killswitch and a Conchairto.

Add another turn to the list.

AEW Rampage was taped following the July 6 episode of Dynamite. The action was held inside the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, NY. At the conclusion of a tag team match, one major champion turned on his partner.

Jonathan Gresham Turns Heel

(via ROH)

On this week’s edition of Rampage, set to air on July 8, ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham teamed with Lee Moriarty to take on Tully Blanchard’s Gates of Agony team.

The Gates of Agony won the match as Gresham walked out on Moriarty. He has now aligned himself with Tully Blanchard.

ROH’s Death Before Dishonor PPV is coming up on July 23.

While it hasn’t been made official, the direction certainly seems to be leaning towards an ROH World Title Match between Jonathan Gresham and Lee Moriarty.

Keep it locked on SEScoops for live coverage of ROH Death Before Dishonor on the event date.