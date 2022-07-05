Major WWE Superstar Set to Return on SmackDown This Week

A big-time WWE superstar will be making his return this Friday.

WWE is known for having larger-than-life characters. Some feel that the star power has been running thin, however. We’ve seen key injuries to the likes of main eventers such as Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton.

There have also been megastars that have taken reduced schedules but one major name is set to return.

Roman Reigns Returns This Week

Roman Reigns is the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion. Fans haven’t been able to see much of him, however.

That’s because Reigns inked a new deal with WWE that will allow him to work fewer dates. He hasn’t been seen since successfully defending his title against Riddle on the June 17 episode of SmackDown before being laid out by Brock Lesnar.

WWE has announced that Roman Reigns will be back on the July 8 episode of SmackDown in Fort Worth, TX.

It’ll be interesting to see what he’ll have to say after being attacked by Lesnar during his last appearance.

The two will face off with the WWE Undisputed Universal Title on the line at SummerSlam on July 30 in Nashville. It’ll be a Last Man Standing match.