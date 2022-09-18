Current NXT Champion Confirms Engagement (Photos)

Current WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose has confirmed her engagement with former NXT star Tino Sabbatelli.

The WWE star made the announcement on Instagram. She posted photos of her engagement ring and wrote “My heart is so full.”

Several current and former WWE stars took the time to congratulate Mandy Rose on the occasion, including Renee Paquette, Alexa Bliss, Big E and more.

The couple has been dating for at least the past 2 years. They started going out when Sabbatelli was still under a development contract in WWE.

Tino Sabbatelli was signed to a WWE contract from 2014 to 2020. He had a brief stint in AEW after his WWE release. WWE brought him back after this but he was released once again in 2021.

Mandy Rose on the other hand has been part of the WWE roster since 2015. She made her main roster debut in 2017 and joined Paige and Sonya Deville in a faction.

After 4 years on the main roster, Rose returned to the NXT brand in 2021. She formed a faction with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne dubbed as Toxic Attraction.

Mandy defeated Raquel González at Halloween Havoc in October last year to win the NXT women’s championship. This is her first title in the company.