Mandy Rose Explains Why She’s Ready for Another WWE Main Roster Run

Mandy Rose sees herself on the main roster again while in the middle of a long and successful reign as the WWE NXT Women’s Champion for over a year.

There are no signs of her slowing down alongside her Toxic Attraction running mates, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne.

Rose has retained her title over the likes of Alba Fyre, Meiko Satomura, Zoey Stark, Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez, and more.

While speaking to Chris Van Vliet on Insight, Rose was asked what’s next for her in her career. She noted that she’s beaten everyone in NXT and while she doesn’t mind being champion for a longer time, she’s ready to have another shot on the main roster.

One More Shot

“I’m at a point now where, who else can I beat in NXT? I totally don’t mind remaining the champ for a long time, but I think it’s time. I want Gigi and Jacy to be able to experience the main roster. Being up on Raw or SmackDown, I want to get back up there because I’m a whole different person I feel. Whether it’s from the outside looking in it looks like that, I just feel so much more respected now, and that has a lot to do with it. Not that I was scared to like say anything, but I feel I’ve earned the respect over the last 386 days; whatever it’s been, even before I won the title, I earned that respect. I know I belong. I think I have another good run on Raw or SmackDown and I want to prove to people, and I’ve already proven, but I want to showcase myself with my girls, Toxic Attraction. That’s going to be really cool. We’ve shown so much over the last year, we run NXT, and it’s time.”

Rose made her most recent title defense by beating Alba Fyre in a Last Woman Standing match on the November 15 episode of NXT.

