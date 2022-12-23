Mandy Rose Invited to Impact By Former Knockouts Champion

Mandy Rose is already receiving interest from other promotions following her surprise release from WWE earlier this month.

As the leader of the Toxic Attraction stable, Mandy Rose was the face of women’s wrestling in NXT this year. Holding the NXT Women’s Title and unifying it with the NXT UK Women’s Championship, Rose had arguably the finest run of her career on the developmental brand. She successfully reinvented herself following a main roster run best known for her romance angle with Otis in 2020.

Mandy Rose’s release from WWE was announced shortly after Roxanne Perez ended her epic 413-day reign. The release was decided on due to the adult content on Rose’s FanTime account which was considered inappropriate for modern WWE.

A key figure in the Impact Wrestling Knockouts division has now revealed she’d like to face Mandy Rose in the squared circle.

Mandy Rose in Impact Wrestling?

Deonna Purrazzo wants to wrestle Mandy Rose

Former two-time Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo recently revealed that she’d love to wrestle the former NXT Women’s Champion.

Oh, I’m gonna open the door and welcome her in! I think that the Mandy Rose that came to NXT a year and a half, almost two years ago, to the Mandy Rose we see today has been a complete evolution of Mandy Rose.



To see her in a different light and on a different platform, and see what else she can do without the WWE confines, is going to reinvent her again. ‘Obviously we can’t speculate what she’s gonna do, or what her mindset is… But if she chooses to wrestle, I want to wrestle her. – Deonna Purrazzo

Deonna Purrazzo is a key figure in Impact Wrestling. She was even voted Wrestler of the Year by the promotion in 2020. In 2022, she’s focused more on the Knockouts tag team division, forming the VXT duo with Chelsea Green. Earlier this year, she main-evented an episode of AEW Dynamite. There, she faced Mercedes Martinez in an ROH Women’s Championship unification bout which she lost.

“The Virtuosa” is known for her realistic, technical, submission holds-focused ring style. Her matches often revolve around her well-protected Fujiwara armbar submission hold finisher. Going up against the more explosive offense and vainglorious persona Mandy Rose exhibited in NXT could make for an interesting styles clash.

Quotes via Metro