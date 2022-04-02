Mandy Rose Retains Women’s Title At WWE NXT Stand & Deliver

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose made her latest title defense against Cora Jade, Kay Lee Ray, and Io Shirai in a fatal 4-way bout on Saturday at the Stand & Deliver event in Dallas, Texas at the American Airlines Center.

The match was wild. Everyone did an outside dive including Io with a moonsault onto Kay off the top rope. Io and Kay had submissions on Jade and Rose at the same time. Jade hit a canadian destroyer to Kay on the apron. Io hit a moonsault off the top rope to Jade. Rose took out Io with a running knee for the win.

The match was set up after a show-long storyline where Jade took out members of Toxic Attraction backstage, Rose attacked and then spray-painted Jade in the NXT parking lot to set up the title bout. WWE later had Io and Lee Ray trade in their Tag Team Title shot that they earned by winning the 2022 Women’s Dusty Rhodes classic tournament to be added to this bout.

Rose defeated Gonzalez to win the NXT Women’s Championship at Halloween Havoc with the help of Dakota Kai. Rose’s previous title defense came against former NXT UK Women’s Champion Cora Jade on the February 8th edition of NXT 2.0.