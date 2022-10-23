Mandy Rose Retains WWE NXT Women’s Title at Halloween Havoc

Alba Fyre wasn’t the person to step up and dethrone Mandy Rose as the NXT Women’s Champion in one of the top matches featured on the card of this year’s Halloween Havoc event in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

Before the bout, Toxic Attraction went through a haunted house with Fyre taking out the group. The match did start in the ring though.

There was outside interference from Jayne and Dolin, but the bout was kept short. Fyre avoided a knee shot and hit her finisher, but the referee was out thanks to Dolin and Jayne, who took out Fyre on the floor and Rose hit her with a knee strike for the win.

Rose’s Reign

Rose defeated Gonzalez to win the NXT Women’s Championship at Halloween Havoc last year with the help of Dakota Kai. Rose’s previous title defense came against former NXT UK Women’s Champion Cora Jade on the February 8, 2021 edition of NXT 2.0.

Rose became the unified champion at NXT Worlds Collide when she beat NXT UK Champion Meiko Satomura and Blair Davenport in a triple threat match.