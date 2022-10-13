Mandy Rose Gives Statement Following the Death of Her Brother

Mandy Rose has thanked fans for their support in a statement confirming the death of her brother.

Rose, the reigning NXT Women’s Champion, has been missing from the past two weeks of programming.

On this week’s NXT, Rose’s real-life best friend Sonya Deville filled in for her, aligning with Toxic Attractions Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin.

Her Statement

After Rose missed last week’s WWE NXT, some suggested that she was facing a personal tragedy.

In an Instagram post, Rose spoke of losing someone, which was believed to be her brother Richard.

During her most recent Instagram Stories post, Rose confirmed reports of her brother’s passing and thanked those who have sent their support.

“I just wanted to thank everyone who paid their respects for my brother. The last few days weren’t easy but we’re so thankful for all of our family and friends who supported us in this tragic time & celebrated Richie’s life. I know Richie would even be surprised to see how many people cared about him and loved him. Still feels like a bad dream. RIP Richie.. we love you.“

Richard Saccomanno

Richard Saccomano is believed to have passed away on October 3, aged 40 and no cause of death has been made public knowledge.

Services for Saccommano will take place at the Joseph A. Scarano Pines Memorial Chapel, in Peekskill, New York.

We here at SEScoops would like to offer our deepest condolences to Mandy Rose and her family at this incredibly sad time.