Mandy Rose Wins Women’s Title Unification Match at WWE NXT Worlds Collide

NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose vs. NXT UK Champion Meiko Satomura vs. Blair Davenport in a triple threat title unification bout was booked.

This match took place at the Worlds Collide event in Orlando, Florida on Sunday afternoon. It featured everyone getting plenty of shine. The finish saw Meiko hit her finisher to Belair, but Rose kneed her in the face before pinning Belair for the win.

How We Get Here

WWE set up the match on the August 23rd edition of NXT. Davenport defeated Indi Hartwell and then cut a promo bout how she was number one contender for the NXT UK Title. Rose complemented Davenport, but demanded Davenport put respect on her name.

Satomura made her NXT debut when she cut a promo about being the most dominant champion and challenged Rose to a unification match at World’s Collide. Davenport interrupted by pointing out that she was the number one contender. Satomura then made the challenge a triple threat match.

WWE holds the fallout episode from this show of NXT on Tuesday. It will be interesting to see what WWE does next. Either way, they put on one heck of a match that delivered.