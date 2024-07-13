Marigold Summer Destiny Results, Inaugural Champions Crowned

Marigold held its big Summer Destiny 2024 event on Saturday from Ryogoku Sumo Hall. The show was broadcast live on WRESTLE UNIVERSE.

Here are the results from this 10-match card, featuring the crowning two inaugural Marigold champions, as well as an appearance by WWE Superstar IYO SKY.

Marigold Summer Destiny Results

tWin toWer vs. Victoria Yuzuki & Kizuna Tanaka ended in a 10-minute time-limit draw

Marigold announced the Dream Star Grand Prix. The round-robin tournament will run from August 31 to September 28th

Michiko Omukai announced that her daughter Shinno Omukai has officially joined the Marigold roster

CHIAKI & Nagisa Nozaki def. Myla Grace & Zayda Steel

Natsumi Showzuki def. Misa Matsui to become the inaugural Superfly Champion

Shinobu Kandori, Takako Inoue & NORI def. Nanae Takahashi, Nao Ishikawa & Mai Sakurai

Miku Aono def. MIRAI to become the United National Championship Finalist

Miku Aono def. Bozilla to become the inaugural United National Champion

IYO SKY def. Utami Hayashishita

Sareee def. Giulia to become the inaugural Marigold World Champion

Giulia Emotional After Her Match

An emotional Giulia as she finishes her match. She said her time with Marigold is over soon.



Thank you Giulia ?? pic.twitter.com/PFmdoC268f — Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) July 13, 2024

Marigold’s New Championships

Marigold United National Championship

The Marigold United National Championship! The White Belt, but it has been christened The Pure White Belt! pic.twitter.com/QL2ZcYLat6 — Marigold Joshi (@Marigold_Joshi) July 12, 2024

Marigold World Championship Belt

The Marigold World Championship! Continuing tradition handed down by All Japan Women’s Pro Wrestling, our version of The Red Belt has been christened The Crimson Red Belt! pic.twitter.com/mrT2jYz33v — Marigold Joshi (@Marigold_Joshi) July 12, 2024

Marigold Superfly Championship

The Marigold Superfly Chanpionship!

Contested for by wrestlers under 55kg!

Speed and flying is the theme! pic.twitter.com/va1EvHOz9m — Marigold Joshi (@Marigold_Joshi) July 12, 2024