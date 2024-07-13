Results
HomeResults

Marigold Summer Destiny Results, Inaugural Champions Crowned

By Michael Reichlin
Marigold Summer Destiny

Marigold held its big Summer Destiny 2024 event on Saturday from Ryogoku Sumo Hall. The show was broadcast live on WRESTLE UNIVERSE.

Here are the results from this 10-match card, featuring the crowning two inaugural Marigold champions, as well as an appearance by WWE Superstar IYO SKY.

Marigold Summer Destiny Results

  • tWin toWer vs. Victoria Yuzuki & Kizuna Tanaka ended in a 10-minute time-limit draw
  • Marigold announced the Dream Star Grand Prix. The round-robin tournament will run from August 31 to September 28th
  • Michiko Omukai announced that her daughter Shinno Omukai has officially joined the Marigold roster
  • CHIAKI & Nagisa Nozaki def. Myla Grace & Zayda Steel
  • Natsumi Showzuki def. Misa Matsui to become the inaugural Superfly Champion
  • Shinobu Kandori, Takako Inoue & NORI def. Nanae Takahashi, Nao Ishikawa & Mai Sakurai
  • Miku Aono def. MIRAI to become the United National Championship Finalist
  • Miku Aono def. Bozilla to become the inaugural United National Champion
  • IYO SKY def. Utami Hayashishita
  • Sareee def. Giulia to become the inaugural Marigold World Champion

Giulia Emotional After Her Match

- Advertisement -

Marigold’s New Championships

Marigold United National Championship

Marigold World Championship Belt

Marigold Superfly Championship

- Advertisement -
Latest
Related