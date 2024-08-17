Giulia Debuts New Look, Reveals Final Match Ahead of Reported WWE Move

Giulia will be staying with the Marigold Wrestling promotion for slightly longer than initially planned, the Japanese wrestling sensation has revealed. Speaking to the press, Giulia shared that she will compete in a gauntlet at Marigold’s event in Shin-Kiba on August 25.

Wrestlers will have 60 seconds to face Giulia in the ring, and the offer to face Giulia will be available to talent from in and out of Marigold. As seen in the video below, Giulia debuted a new look, one more subdued than the usual colorful visage fans have come to know her for.

Today Giulia decided she will stay in Marigold until the 25th before she leaves for the WWE!



She will do a gauntlet match & give roster members each 1 minute to wrestle her. She said women from other promotions are invited to challenge her during the match as well. pic.twitter.com/OPv1BR2z6t — Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) August 17, 2024 - Advertisement -

Giulia’s Future

Giulia had previously announced that her time competing in Japan would end on August 19, though this is clearly no longer the case. When Giulia does wrap up her time in Japan, many expect to see her in WWE shortly after. In April, it was reported that Giulia had signed with WWE and she appeared at NXT Stand & Deliver that same month.

Giulia’s name has been coming up more and more in WWE circles as of late, with NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez claiming to be the better wrestler. It has been reported that Giulia will start her WWE career in NXT where she is set to be pushed as the face of the gold brand’s women’s division. One source claimed that Giulia’s influence in NXT will rival that of Asuka, who held the NXT Women’s Championship for over 500 days before her move to the main roster. Stay tuned to SE Scoops for the latest on Giulia and her reported move to WWE.