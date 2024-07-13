AJ Styles & IYO SKY Triumphant In Matches Outside Of WWE

Both AJ Styles and IYO SKY were successful in this week’s matches that took place outside of WWE as the company continues to work with other promotions.

For Styles, he defeated Naomichi Marufuji at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Destination 2024 event. This match marked Styles’ first non-WWE match in eight-and-a-half years and his first time ever competing for NOAH. Styles had quite the entrance that saw him don a black mask; a staple of his time competing in Japan.

Despite a valiant effort by Marufuji, a three-time GHC World Champion, it was Styles who got the win with his Styles Clash. After the match, Styles and Marufuji shared a sign of respect in the ring by bowing to each other.

AJ STYLES WIN RAAAAAH#noah_ghc pic.twitter.com/3J69MWdBz9 — s e t h (@futurafreesky) July 13, 2024

IYO SKY Wins At Marigold

Styles wasn’t the only top WWE name in action outside of the company today. IYO SKY competed in her first non-WWE match since 2017 at the Marigold ‘Summer Destiny’ event. At the show, SKY defeated Utami Hayashishita.

ending sequence to iyo vs utami



iyo sky picks up the w!! pic.twitter.com/h1Q43ZoS07 — sammy (@iyosthelimit) July 13, 2024

It remains to be seen what companies WWE will work with next, though many feel it is likely under the post-McMahon administration. In the meantime, WWE NXT will continue to welcome TNA talent and don’t be surprised if we see Superstars appearing outside the Sports Entertainment juggernaut.