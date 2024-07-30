Giulia Confirms Date of Final Match in Japan Amid WWE Arrival Reports

Giulia will compete for the final time in Japan within a matter of weeks amid reports that she will soon be appearing for WWE. Last weekend, Giulia shared that she had an important announcement to make which would be made in the historic Korakuen Hall.

At a Dream Star Fighting Marigold show, Giulia teamed with Marigold World Champion Sareee to defeat Victoria Yuzuki and Kizuna Tanaka. After the match, Giulia shared that August 19, will mark her final match in Japan and vowed to challenge the world of professional wrestling.

Giulia’s announcement comes amid several reports that the former NJPW Strong Women’s Champion is coming to WWE. In late 2023, it was reported that WWE and Giulia had been in talks and speculation grew after she appeared at NXT Stand & Deliver in April 2024. Giulia was seated alongside William Regal and Marigold founder Rossy Ogawa, and was later seen backstage with Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque.

Giulia saying goodbye to Japan, where Marigold hosts its events, is something of a surprising move. Earlier this year, Rossy Ogawa shared that he hoped to work closely with WWE. It was later reported that the plan was for Giulia to work a handful of Marigold dates per year even after committing to WWE. With that said, Ogawa more recently said that Giulia’s time in Marigold was coming to an end, which certainly appears to be the case.

WWE’s Female Signings

Should she compete for WWE, Giulia will be part of something of a renaissance with the hiring of female talent. Stephanie Vaquer, who dethroned Giulia as NJPW Strong Women’s Champion, has signed with WWE mere days after appearing at AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door. It has also been reported that DELTA has signed with WWE. The Australian wrestler reportedly impressed during tryouts in Perth over Elimination Chamber weekend in February of this year.