Mark Briscoe’s Wife Rushed To Hospital, The Briscoes Off GCW & PWG Weekend Events

The Briscoes were scheduled for action this weekend but there are more important matters to attend to.

Jay and Mark Briscoe were gearing up for tag team action on the GCW In Too Deep and PWG Delivering The Goods events this weekend. That plan has gone awry due to an emergency.

Jay took to his Twitter account to reveal that Mark Briscoe’s wife was rushed to the hospital due to complications with her pregnancy.

Here is the statement from Jay:

“Mark’s wife was rushed by ambulance to Christiana hospital early this morning with complications associated with her pregnancy. At the moment, mother and baby are stable as doctors are working to avoid a premature birth.

“We apologize to the fans of GCW and PWG as we will not be able to make the shows this weekend.

“Thank you for your understanding.”

GCW sent its good wishes to the family of The Briscoes.

Sending love and positive vibes on behalf of the GCW family to The Briscoes today ? https://t.co/TYrCPEuZsK — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) April 30, 2022

“Sending love and positive vibes on behalf of the GCW family to The Briscoes today.”

We at SEScoops wish Mark Briscoe and his wife the very best during this trying time.