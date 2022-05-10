Mark Henry & Bill DeMott Want Sunny Removed from WWE HOF

WWE Hall Of Famer Mark Henry agrees with Bill DeMott, that Tammy Sytch (aka Sunny) should be removed from the WWE Hall Of Fame.

Recently, The Keri Anne DeMott Foundation sent out a press released and called for Sytch to be removed from the WWE Hall Of Fame. The release called for WWE to remove “repeat DUI offender and now killer of an innocent man, Tamara Sunny Sytch from it’s Hall of Fame.”

Bill DeMott Tweeted out the release along with the following message.

“When do we start holding people #accountable BEFORE they kill themselves or someone else? When do we decide as law makers and judges that we DO NOT get to decide who should and shouldn’t be punished? When do organizations speak up for EVERYONE not just influential cases? #WHEN”

All Elite Wrestling‘s Mark Henry followed up with a response, agreeing with DeMott.

The DeMott family notably lost their daughter, Keri Anne Demott, to a drunk driver in 2016.

Sytch was arrested last week and charged with nine felonies. One of those included DUI manslaughter which left a 75-year-old Julian Lasseter dead. A toxicology report found that Sytch’s blood-alcohol level was 0.280 (g/100mL,) three-and-a-half times the legal limit while behind the wheel.

As of this writing, Sytch is scheduled to be arraigned in Volusia County Court on May 31. She posted bail this past Saturday and is not allowed to leave Volusia County, Florida.

Sytch was inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame in 2011. WWE has yet to comment on the situation.