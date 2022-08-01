Mark Henry Sees Brock Lesnar Potential In Wardlow

WWE Hall Of Famer Mark Henry sees Brock Lesnar potential in All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star Wardlow.

Henry was recently interviewed on Sportskeeda, where he discussed several professional wrestling topics. One such topic being the current AEW TNT Champion Wardlow.

“The World’s Strongest Man” had nothing but praise for the young champion, who he claims has the same potential as past stars such as Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, and even The Rock.

“I think Wardlow is an unbelievable competitor,” Henry said. “And he’s going to be even better. The Wardlow we see right now, in a best of three, I think a Mark Henry might beat that guy.

“But in the next two years, Wardlow is going to be the most dominant force in pro wrestling since Brock Lesnar, since Goldberg, since The Rock, since Steve Austin. And then that guy, the best of three is going to be 3-0.”

That’s certainly high praise from Henry, a veteran of the industry of nearly 30 years. He’ a former WWE World Heavyweight Champion who was inducted into the company’s Hall Of Fame in 2016.

As for Wardlow, he has certainly been privy to one particular comparison throughout his run with AEW. That being a comparison to WWE Hall Of Famer and ex-WCW World Heavyweight Champion Goldberg.

Likely due to both men having such an intimidating size and physique inside the ring. Wardlow has certainly come into his own since splitting apart from the likes of MJF. He captured the TNT Title from Scorpio Sky on a July 6 episode of AEW Dynamite in a Street Fight.