Goldberg Talks Dream Opponents & Addresses Wardlow Comparisons

While promoting his episode of Biography: WWE Legends on A&E, Goldberg discussed possible dream matches and talks about Wardlow and their parallels.

Goldberg Vs Roman Reigns Again?

After Vince McMahon announced his retirement from WWE, reports emerged revealing that Brock Lesnar is extremely upset and that he left the July 22 SmackDown tapings.

The Beast Incarnate is scheduled to compete at WWE SummerSlam 2022 next weekend and challenge Roman Reigns for the Unified WWE Universal Championship. Following Lesnar leaving SmackDown, Bryan Alvarez reported that a replacement is being considered for him at SummerSlam.

WrestlingNews then went on to report that WWE was considering bringing back Goldberg as the SummerSlam replacement for Lesnar.

Goldberg’s Dream Opponents

Interestingly enough, before this report even came out, Goldberg noted that Roman was one of the opponents that he would like to get retribution from.

Goldberg spoke with Graham “GSM” Matthews of Bleacher Report about the possibility of squaring up with guys like Brock and Roman again, along with a possible first-time-ever match-up.

The only man in history to hold the WCW World Heavyweight Championship, WWE World Heavyweight Championship, and WWE Universal Championship said:

“Oh, man, you know, there there are a number of guys out there that would be interesting for sure. I think Riddle and I have had a little bit of a controversial past. I’d love to pop him in the face a couple of times.

“But yeah, Roman I owe Roman something for sure. I’d always like to get Brock again. But you know, hey, man, beggars can’t be choosers. And if it happens, it happens. If not, then, you know, I just got to deal with it. I’ll catch him on the street or something.”

Goldberg Speaks About AEW Champion

Graham “GSM” Matthews also asked about Wardlow. Many comparisons have been made between Wardlow and stars of the past, and Goldberg has been one of them.

Goldberg had the following to say about the current AEW TNT Champion:

“I understand the comparisons. I’ve heard of him for sure. I’ve seen pictures of him. I haven’t seen him work that much. But yeah, hey, man, more power to him. There needs to be more characters like that. There needs to be serious intensity out there. There’s people that slice meat and there’s people that eat meat, and he needs to be eating meat; and now Big E is going to come into it.” Goldberg on Wardlow comparisons

“But yeah, man, I don’t know I’ve never read anything about a comparison from him and how he passes judgment on it. But at the end of the day, anybody that’s close to the top and their prospective business to be compared with myself. That’s an honor and a privilege.”