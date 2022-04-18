Mark Henry On Which AEW Star He Thinks Is Underrated

Serena Deeb has been wrestling for almost 17 years. She is one of the best in-ring workers of the current era. Mark Henry believes that she doesn’t get the credit for being as good as she is.

The WWE Hall Of Famer recently had an interview with SportsKeeda. He discussed things such as Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill being future stars and more.

When asked which AEW talent he thinks is underrated, Henry took the name of Deeb. He explained that the female star is one of the most excellent wrestlers on the current AEW roster:

“Underrated? I think Serena Deeb. [She] is one of the most excellent wrestlers, not just male or female, but one of the most excellent wrestlers in the company. I don’t think she gets enough credit for how good she is,”

Mark Henry has previously said that he is not done with wrestling just yet. He has teased getting back in the ring and having a retirement match in AEW.

When asked which AEW names he can see himself competing against, the heavyweight star took the names of Wardlow, MJF and Ricky Starks. He said that all three of them are very talented and they can work with anybody.