Watch: Marriage Proposal Becomes Wrestling Match in Viral Video

One wrestling fan’s efforts to propose to his beloved proved to be in vain after the potential bride decided to turn the proposal into an impromptu wrestling match.

On Twitter, user Lord A Drean, who describes himself as the “HOTTEST INDI WRESTLER RAPPER RIGHT NOW” shared his planned proposal. After popping the question in a mall, Drean’s partner Malicious China popped him with a Canadian Destroyer and an RKO. The pair were joined by a referee. A big boot would seal Drean’s fate and the referee would count the pinfall, leaving it uncertain if the couple actually got engaged.

HOW DID MY MARRIAGE PROPOSAL TURN INTO A WRESTLING MATCH IM NEVER GETTING MARRIED BRO ???????? pic.twitter.com/SH01tyQU2h — LORD A (@l0rdadrean) July 7, 2024

Engagement or not, this attempted proposal has gone viral online. At the time of writing, the video has been viewed over 5.6 million times on Twitter and has reached 90,000 likes, in addition to 8,600 retweets and 13,000 bookmarks.

When Wrestling Goes Viral

This couple’s wrestling moves may have gone viral, but it’s hardly the first time something like this has happened. In April of this year, a gender-reveal match went viral that included Tables, Ladders, Chairs, and a nod to WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. That same month, a video went viral showing playground wrestling in New York City which received the seal of approval from AEW talent.

In March, a WWE fan arrived at his own wedding with a Bloodline-inspired entrance, in which they served as the Roman Reigns of the group. Reigns would even react on Twitter to say that the union had been “acknowledged.” During a wedding a few years ago, the bride arrived to Becky Lynch’s music and set the tone for the ceremony with some kendo stick shots.

You can never be certain what will go viral in wrestling, but Drean and Malicious China certainly did that this week. It remains to be seen if the couple ever tie the knot, but if so, Drean should keep an eye out for an RKO (outta nowhere of course!) on their wedding day.