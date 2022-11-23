Marvel Studios Considered WWE Raw Superstar for Huge Movie Role

Damian Priest has proven himself in WWE as part of NXT and the main roster and has seemingly caught the eye of Hollywood.

Priest debuted on the main roster as part of the 2021 Men’s Royal Rumble match and captured the United States Championship at Summerslam that same year.

Earlier this year, Priest turned heel and aligned himself with The Judgment Day, which consists of himself, Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio.

Damian Priest – King of Talokan

Earlier this month, Marvel Studios released Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, a sequel to the 2018 film Black Panther.

Fightful Select reports that Priest was asked by Marvel to read for the role of Namor, the primary antagonist of the film.

The iconic Marvel antihero made his comic-book debut in Marvel Comics #1 back in October 1939.

The report adds that Priest was also considered for a role as one of the other “featured members” of Namor’s kingdom, the Talokan.

Priest has no official acting credits to his name, and it is unclear whether he attended the line reading.

The Judgment Day member does not appear in the film, with Namor instead being played by Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta.

Wrestling and Comic Books

Priest is not the latest high-profile name to join the MCU, but the world of wrestling and Comic Book movies are linked.

In Marvel’s Cinematic Universe, Batista has made several appearances as Drax the Destroyer, part of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage played Bonesaw McGraw in the 2002 Spider-Man film, while NJPW/WCW name Tyler Mane would play Sabertooth in the 2000 X-Men film.

For DC Comics, The Rock wowed audiences earlier this year with his work as Black Adam, while John Cena plays Peacemaker in 2021’s The Suicide Squad and the HBO Peacemaker series.