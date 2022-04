Match Cards for This Week’s WWE European Tour

WWE heads overseas this week for the annual post-WrestleMania European tour.

The company has four shows lined up in England, France and Germany:

Thursday, 4/28: Newcastle, England (Utilita Arena)

Friday, 4/29: London, England (The O2)

Saturday, 4/30: Paris, France (Accor Arena)

Sunday, 5/1: Leipzig, Germany (QUARTERBACK Immobilien Arena)

We’ve compiled the advertised match cards for each of the events. There are some big matches signed, including Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre, Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks and RK-Bro vs. The Usos.

WWE European Tour 2022 Match Cards

Thursday, 4/28 (Newcastle, England)

Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley

Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks

RK-Bro vs. The Usos

Ricochet vs. Butch

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Sheamus

Gunther vs. Sami Zayn

Naomi vs. Natalya

Aliyah vs. Shotzi

Friday, 4/29 (London, England)

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey

RK-Bro vs. The Usos

Ricochet vs. Butch vs. Sami Zayn

Sasha Banks & Naomi vs. Natalya & Shayna Baszler

Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus

Shinsuke Namakura vs. Gunther

Aliyah vs. Shotzi

Saturday, 4/30 (Paris, France)

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre.

Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey.

RK-Bro vs. The Usos

Bobby Lashley, Sasha Banks, Ricochet, Gunther and more locally advertised.

Sunday, 5/1 (Leipzig, Germany)