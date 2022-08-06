Matt Cardona’s In Ring Return Date Confirmed

Matt Cardona is making his return to the ring.
The former multi-company world champion will be competing at the August 27th NWA 74th Anniversary show from the Khorassan Ballroom in St. Louis Missouri, where he will be choosing his own opponent. The National Wrestling Alliance later confirmed the news on Twitter.
Cardona has been out of action since early June with a torn bicep, an injury that required surgery and forced him to relinquish the NWA world championship. Despite not being cleared to compete Cardona still remained active with appearances and signings, including most recently at Ric Flair‘s Last Match with Jim Crockett Promotions.
Cardona would write the following on Twitter hyping up his return: “I’M BACK! I will make my return to the ring at #NWA74 on August 27. I will handpick my opponent from the incredibly talented @nwa roster. Who’s it gonna be?!”