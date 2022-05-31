Matt Hardy Details Conversation With Vince McMahon Before Leaving WWE

Matt Hardy had an honest conversation with Vince McMahon before leaving WWE. According to him, the boss appreciated his honesty.

The AEW star talked about the end of his last WWE run on the latest episode of his podcast. He claimed that while Mr. McMahon still saw value in him, the boss had started seeing him more as a producer than an in-ring talent.

Hardy on the other hand thought that he still had gas left in the tank. So he decided to just tell this directly to the chairman of the boards:

“I just told him, ‘I know how you see me,’ you’re trying to move me to a producer role, and I’m not ready to do that quite yet. I’m ready to still finish up in the ring, I know I have a few more years left and I’m going to go until it’s time for me to step out.”

Revealing Mr. McMahon’s reaction to the conversation, Matt Hardy said that the boss respected this truth because so many people try to lie to him:

“He absolutely respected that and he said ‘Well, thank you for being honest,’ because so many people just bullsh*t him all the time … They knew where I was going to end up.”

Matt Hardy also revealed that Triple H had pitched the idea of him leading a faction in NXT while also working as a coach for younger talents to try and keep him in the company. Hardy left WWE in March 2020.

