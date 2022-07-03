The McMahons & Pat McAfee Show up to UFC 276

Last night was WWE Money in the Bank 2022, the latest Premium Live Event by the company and the first of the Stephanie McMahon era.

The show saw Liv Morgan and Theory capture the two titular Money in the Bank briefcases, with Morgan cashing in hours later to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Even without names like Brock Lesnar, Cody Rhodes or Roman Reigns, Money in the Bank was a huge event, but it wasn’t the only big show around.

The McMahons at UFC

Money in the Bank 2022 aired from Las Vegas, as did the recent UFC 276 show.

Given that the two shows were so close, several names from WWE made the trip and were spotted in attendance for the mixed-martial-arts Pay Per View.

Vince McMahon, Triple H, Interim WWE Chairwoman and CEO Stephanie McMahon and Pat McAfee were all present on camera and seemed pleased to be there.

The UFC Europe account later tweeted about the four WWE personalities at the event.

Stephanie’s Busy Night

Stephanie McMahon was at UFC 276, but that was just part of a full night for the WWE Chairwoman.

According to WrestleVotes, McMahon was also present at Money in the Bank 2022, and had a meeting with talent before the show got started.

It’s reported that the Interim WWE CEO met with stars at the MGM Grand Arena to discuss a multitude of topics, though WrestleVotes didn’t confirm what was said specifically.

One source said that the meeting between McMahon and her employees was “generally well-received.”