Mercedes Martinez has ushered in a new era for ROH by unifying the women’s gold.

On the May 4 episode of AEW Dynamite, Martinez went toe-to-toe with Deonna Purrazzo. Going into the match, Martinez was the interim ROH Women’s Champion while Purrazzo was the main titleholder.

Something had to give in the main event of Dynamite. In the end, it was Mercedes Martinez who forced Purrazzo to tap out via Surfboard Dragon Sleeper. She is now the undisputed ROH Women’s Champion.

Peep the highlights below: