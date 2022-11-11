Michael Cole on WWE without Vince McMahon: “The Show Must Go on”

Vince McMahon made resigned from WWE in July. The 77-year-old made the announcement on Twitter as the company launched an investigation into alleged hush money payments to former female employees. John Laurinaitis was also involved in the scandal and was dismissed as the company’s EVP of Talent Relations.

Following Vince McMahon’s departure, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan were named co-CEOs. Triple H took over as EVP of Talent Relations and was also given the title of Chief Content Officer. The reported sentiment backstage within WWE is that it would be a step back for the company if the former CEO were to return.

Michael Cole on WWE without Vince McMahon

Michael Cole joined his SmackDown commentary partner Pat McAfee on his show today. McAfee is currently not on the SmackDown broadcast after signing a full-time deal with ESPN for College Gameday. He presumably will return to the blue brand after the college football season.

Speaking on the Pat McAfee show, Michael Cole said that everything has been great following Vince’s exit and the show must go on.

Everything has been great. It’s been a great change of scenery the past couple of months. Things are going wonderfully. Ratings have been good, stories have been great, it’s a different world. I worked under Vince for 25 years and I knew nothing else. He’s a second dad in many ways, I grew up in the company. It was a shock when it first happened and we’ve all settled in and realized the show must go on. The show is going on and we’re doing well.

H/T: Fightful