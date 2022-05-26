Michelle McCool Explains why The Undertaker is Afraid of Cucumbers

The Undertaker may have spent three decades terrifying his opponents and fans alike, but there is one thing that leaves the recently-inducted WWE Hall of Famer shaking in his boots.

It’s a little-known secret that The Undertaker is afraid of cucumbers and goes to great lengths to avoid the creeping vine plant.

This week, The Undertaker’s wife Michelle McCool explained on the latest episode of the Wives of Wrestling podcast, the power that the humble fruit has on the former WWE World Champion:

“We can’t even have one in the room. Every birthday, [daughter] Kaia gets cucumbers. She’ll like put them under his pillow, she’ll put them in his car. Cucumbers, he can’t even smell them … can’t even be around it. He ate so many cucumbers one day that he got sick, and ever since then, it was just game over.”

Getting pranked

The Undertaker may have commanded the respect of every Superstar in WWE, but there was one man who was willing to have fun at “The Deadman’s” expense.

Throughout his career, Owen Hart was known as a serial prankster, and even the legendary “Phenom” wasn’t safe.

On an episode of Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard, the veteran WWE personality recalled a story of The Undertaker getting pranked by Hart:

“Owen put cucumbers in the bottom of the iced tea so that when Taker drank the tea and drank it back, he didn’t realize the cucumbers were in there until it was looking at his face. Sometimes Owen would hide them in his tights and then put them in Taker’s face during a headlock. It was always fun to place cucumbers in odd places for Taker. Just like a cucumber on top of his bag would freak him out.”

