Mick Foley On If He Would Consider a Last Match

With Ric Flair‘s last match taking place tonight in Nashville, “The Hardcore Legend” Mick Foley was asked by Conrad Thompson at Starrcast V if he would consider doing a last match also.

“Little known fact, my last actual match was against Ric in TNA. The only other thing I did in-ring after that was Royal Rumble 2012 and I did the thing where I came down against League of Nations WrestleMania (32).

“That’s not really a match if your opponents are forbidden from even touching you. I’m on the no-touch list. This is my remembrance. I had lost 50 big ones [pounds], clearly put them all back on, I found those 50 big ones, and then some.

“I was down to 288 from 328, feeling good, but I hadn’t been in the ring in years. Sheamus comes up to me and goes, ‘I want you to hit me as hard as you can.’ I said, ‘I think I can make it look good without doing that.’ He goes, ‘As hard as you can, fella.

“As hard as you can.’ I hit that hardheaded SOB about 25 times to the point where I actually thought they sped up the tape because I didn’t think I could move that fast. To this day, I can still point to the spot on my forearm that is sore from hitting him six years ago and he was fine a minute later.

“Ric and I had a really good match with a lot of intensity. That was a great final match for me. I don’t count the part where I almost lit Frank The Clown’s testicles on fire. That was a confrontation.”

The last time Mick Foley competed inside the ring was at the 2012 Royal Rumble. Although Foley’s final singles match was against none other than Ric Flair in a Last Man Standing Match on an episode of IMPACT back in October 2010.

