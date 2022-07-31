Sunday, July 31, 2022
HomeNews

Mick Foley On If He Would Consider a Last Match

By Luis Perez
Latest Wrestling News

With Ric Flair‘s last match taking place tonight in Nashville, “The Hardcore Legend” Mick Foley was asked by Conrad Thompson at Starrcast V if he would consider doing a last match also.

“Little known fact, my last actual match was against Ric in TNA. The only other thing I did in-ring after that was Royal Rumble 2012 and I did the thing where I came down against League of Nations WrestleMania (32).

“That’s not really a match if your opponents are forbidden from even touching you. I’m on the no-touch list. This is my remembrance. I had lost 50 big ones [pounds], clearly put them all back on, I found those 50 big ones, and then some.

I was down to 288 from 328, feeling good, but I hadn’t been in the ring in years. Sheamus comes up to me and goes, ‘I want you to hit me as hard as you can.’ I said, ‘I think I can make it look good without doing that.’ He goes, ‘As hard as you can, fella.

As hard as you can.’ I hit that hardheaded SOB about 25 times to the point where I actually thought they sped up the tape because I didn’t think I could move that fast. To this day, I can still point to the spot on my forearm that is sore from hitting him six years ago and he was fine a minute later.

Ric and I had a really good match with a lot of intensity. That was a great final match for me. I don’t count the part where I almost lit Frank The Clown’s testicles on fire. That was a confrontation.”

The last time Mick Foley competed inside the ring was at the 2012 Royal Rumble. Although Foley’s final singles match was against none other than Ric Flair in a Last Man Standing Match on an episode of IMPACT back in October 2010.

Credit to Fightful for the transcription.

Follow SEScoops

63,823FansLike
1,174FollowersFollow
14,603FollowersFollow
4,370SubscribersSubscribe
Related Articles

SEScoops is leading source for Wrestling & WWE News since 2004.

Quick Links: WWE Roster / AEW Roster / Injury Tracker