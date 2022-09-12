Mick Foley Would’ve Loved Doing Post-Show Press Conferences

Mick Foley would have shaken off the thumbtacks and barbed wire to speak to the media if he had been given the opportunity during the Attitude Era.

Both WWE and AEW used press conferences recently following Clash at the Castle and All Out respectively, with differing results.

While Triple H and Roman Reigns spoke at WWE’s conference about the biggest WWE UK event in 30 years, CM Punk‘s fiery comments and post-show fight have brought an abrupt end to his second reign as AEW World Champion.

Press conferences have been common in sports for decades, but the world of pro wrestling is only catching up now.

Speaking to SESccoops correspondent Steve Fall, Foley spoke about the idea of post-show interviews, and how he wishes the idea was around during his time in the ring.

“I would have loved to have had the opportunity to address the media after matches. I think it’s something that’s been missing. Of course, the latest one at AEW turned out a little unusual in a way that might not be good for business, but I like the idea. Y’know, Roman Reigns talking to the press after a big victory I think it gives that added touch to what we do.”

Meeting Fans

Mick Foley’s days in the ring are over, but the three-time World Champion still has a huge fanbase.

Nowadays, fans can find Foley doing one-man comedy shows, or get the chance to meet the Hardcore Legend at a convention.

In the interview, Foley discussed the differences between the two experiences.

“When you’re doing the meet-and-greet, which is the favorite part of the show for a lot of people, by the nature of the meet-and-greet lasting only 90 minutes or so after a show you can’t spend too much time with any one person.

“Whereas over the course of three days [at a convention] especially if I see someone who needs a little extra attention, I’m pretty good at figuring that out being an autism dad, I can spend a little more time.”

“I can do what I need to do to make people feel the time they’re spending in that line, and hopefully it’s not a very big line. Hopefully, it’s just a steady flow… I can do what I think needs to be done to make that person feel like the time they spent in that line and the money they’ve paid is worth it.”

