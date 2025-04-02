Mick Foley Shares Update Following Car Wreck

Mick Foley recently had a serious car accident, but thankfully, he didn’t get badly hurt. He shared a picture of his wrecked car on Tueesday to and alerted fans of what happened.

The Hardcore Legend said he was sore and had a slight concussion, but he knew he was lucky it wasn’t worse. This was a scary situation, but he walked away from it mostly okay.

On Wednesday, Foley made a video to thank everyone who sent him well wishes. He said it was almost unbelievable that he only had some soft tissue damage from the crash. Even though he’s still feeling the effects of the accident, he plans to keep all the appointments and appearances he already had scheduled.

“Hey everybody, it’s Mick Foley. And I just want to take a moment to thank all of you for your well-wishes, your positive energy, your prayers,” he said. “I had so many people in wrestling reach out to me. I just was sending some texts with The Undertaker a few minutes ago. Triple H reached out. Been a pleasure, really, to have had some of the biggest stars in wrestling — and Al Snow — reach out to me [laughs]. That never gets old. “I’m going to be honest, though — I’m banged up. I feel like a truck has run over me. I’m propped up against about seven pillows. But, looking at that accident, and looking at that car, I don’t think anyone would predict that the guy in that car would come out of it with soft tissue damage. It’s pretty — I don’t want to say miraculous, but I’m feeling really fortunate right now. And I will not be missing any of my dates. I’ll be in Texas this weekend. I’ll be traveling to New Mexico, Arizona, of course on to WrestleMania. “And, again, I just want to thank everyone [and] assure you that it was not an April Fool’s joke. I’m very grateful, very sore, but thankful for all of you. Have a nice day.”

Foley, when he was at a wrestling fan event in February, said that his health was “pretty good” overall. He also mentioned that he’s lost a lot of weight and that he used medicine to help him with his weight loss.