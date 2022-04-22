Mick Foley: Terry Funk “Doing Better Than it was Reported”

Wrestling legend Mick Foley has provided a positive update on another legend, Terry Funk.

Back in July 2021, Don Muraco revealed that Funk was suffering from dementia and was in an assisted-living facility. Mike Johnson of PWInsider later confirmed that claim.

“I heard that Terry Funk is in a home for dementia. I spoke with Scott Casey over the weekend and I guess he’s driving all the way down to Amarillo,” Muraco said on the show.

The official Twitter account of Funk followed up with this statement:

“Yes, Mr. Funk is currently receiving residential care for his multiple health issues, which do affect his mind as well as the rest of his body. As you can imagine, some days are better than others. He & his family appreciate all of your kind words! FOREVER!”

Mick Foley took to a High Spots signing session to give a positive update on the 77-year-old Terry Funk.

Mick Foley talking about how Terry Funk is doing. pic.twitter.com/0Pwur7f9jI — ??Iandrew "Dice" Clay?? (@IANdrewTheGiant) April 22, 2022

“Terry is doing better than it was reported. So, I will tell you he is in assisted living but I talked to him about a month ago, Tony Hunter talked to him a few days ago. He’s doing pretty good.”

Foley went on to explain what Funk might need assistance for these days.

“So, he does need some assistance but that can be as simple as not remembering to turn a burner off. So, he’s doing good.”

