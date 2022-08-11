Mick Foley on What He Didn’t Like About Vince McMahon’s Booking

WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley has revealed what he didn’t like about Vince McMahon‘s booking.

Taking to his “Foley Is Pod” podcast, Foley offered up his thoughts on the recent creative changes within WWE, with Vince McMahon stepping down. During that segment, Foley actually touched on what he doesn’t like about McMahon’s booking style.

Foley noted that he isn’t a fan of always having guys lose in their hometown for the sake of heat. He’d rather see those respective stars go over in their hometowns.

“There is a part of Vince that genuinely likes to make dreams come true. He likes to do that for his audience. I think you could argue that he puts them through an unnecessary ringer sometimes, you know?

“Like I’m not a fan of having people lose and get embarrassed in their hometowns. I guess he thinks, you know, it’s good heat. I would rather have seen, you know, Charlotte [Flair] go over in Charlotte and Sasha [Banks] go over in Boston instead of vice versa.”

Mick Foley

McMahon was the head of WWE’s front office and creative decisions for decades. However, after some sexual misconduct allegations surfaced, McMahon was forced to step down as WWE CEO, leaving his daughter Stephanie McMahon and Nick Kahn to step in as co-CEOs.

Soon after, when investigations into these allegations began, McMahon then decided to retire altogether, stepping down as head of WWE creative. His son-in-law and multiple time WWE World Champion Triple H ascended to the throne, assuming creative control in McMahon’s absence.

There’s sure to be a massive difference in style with Triple H at the helm rather than McMahon. It will be interesting to see how the landscape of WWE changes over the next few weeks under “The Game.”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc.