Mick Foley was Pitched “One of the Worst Things Ever” by Vince McMahon

Mick Foley may have gone under several names, including Cactus Jack, Mankind, and Dude Love, but there’s one name the WWE Hall of Famer refused to be known as.

In 1996, Foley joined the WWF after years of establishing himself in WCW and elsewhere but Vince McMahon wanted a brand new name for the “Hardcore Legend.”

On a recent edition of his Foley is Pod podcast, the three-time former WWF Champion recalled being given the name ‘Mason the Mutilator’ (via Wrestling News).

“I felt Mason the Mutilator is one of the worst things I’ve ever heard. It sounds to me like something that would be in a bootleg version of an old Fish card game. It just sounds awful.” Mick Foley on his originally pitched WWE name.

From Mason to Mankind

Mankind in 1996, after aligning himself with manager Paul Bearer.

Foley added that while he hated the name he felt it would be wrong to refuse ‘Mason the Mutilator’ without pitching something in return.

Foley offered the name ‘Mankind the Mutilator,’ telling the Chairman of WWE that when people spoke about “the future of mankind and the destruction of mankind” it would be related to him.

While McMahon didn’t get the idea at first, he jotted it down on a yellow legal pad, and the decision was later made to drop the ‘Mutilator’ title entirely.

On the post-WrestleMania 12 edition of Monday Night Raw, Mankind debuted by defeating Bob ‘Spark Plug’ Holly, and would never have to worry about the Mutilator name again.