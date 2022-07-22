Mick Foley Reveals WrestleMania Request for After he Dies

Mick Foley is a legend in the world of professional wrestling after decades of competing in various promotions.

A three-time former World Champion, Foley also held gold in WCW and ECW and is also a best-selling author.

After Life

Foley has achieved plenty throughout his wrestling career, and has plans for after his time on earth is over.

Speaking on his own podcast ‘Foley is Pod,’ the former World Champion spoke about his post-life plans and what he hopes WWE will allow.

“I believe I’m going to be cremated when the time comes. We’ll see if Vince would let [my family] drop the ashes in the ring before the main event of WrestleMania. Wouldn’t that be great?” Mick Foley on what he plans for his remains after he dies.

WWE has to date, not had an ashes-scattering during a WrestleMania Premium Live Event.

Foley and WrestleMania

After joining the WWF in 1996, Foley would make his WrestleMania debut the following year, teaming with Vader to face the British Bulldog and Owen Hart.

In 1998, Foley, competing as Cactus Jack would team with Chainsaw Charlie (his mentor Terry Funk) to become WWF Tag Team Champions.

At WrestleMania 15, Foley would compete against the Big Show, with the winner becoming the guest referee in the main event between WWF Champion The Rock and Steve Austin.

For WrestleMania 2000, Foley would have his only main event, but failed to dethrone WWF Champion Triple H in the fatal four-way match also involving Rock and Big Show.

Mick would wait four years before competing at WrestleMania 20, where he and The Rock lost to Evolution, and his last Mania match would be a loss to Edge at WrestleMania 22 in 2006.