Mike Chioda Reveals What Reffing a Vince McMahon Match was Like

Mike Chioda worked with WWE for over 30 years, before his release came in August 2020.

Chioda, like many at the time, was cut due to budget cuts, reportedly brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reffing the Chairman

Over his 30+ years with WWE, Chioda was often called upon to officiate matches with Vince McMahon.

McMahon had a total 57 sanctioned matches prior to his retirement in July this year, a month after stepping down as CEO and Chairman of WWE.

Speaking on his ‘Monday Mailbag,’ Chioda recalled how stressful it was to have his boss in the ring (via Wrestling Inc.)

“You’re stressed with Vince in the ring, you don’t want to f*** up. If he asks for a spot or asks for something like, ‘Hey, what’s next?’ you better, you better know it, you know what I’m saying? What I like about Vince is when Vince asks you do something, you say I can get it done.”

Chioda said that his concerns only grew as McMahon got older and more prone to injury.

McMahon’s final WWE match came at this year’s WrestleMania, where he defeated Pat McAfee.

The ‘match’ saw little offense by McMahon himself, but more by Austin Theory who was the on-screen protege of the then-Chairman at the time.

McMahon’s win at WrestleMania marks his only victory at his biggest creation.