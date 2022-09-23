MJF Joins the Ranks of Pro Wrestling’s Highest Paid Stars

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is making big money as part of his renegotiated contract with All Elite Wrestling. MJF has been with AEW since it was founded in 2019 and was not widely known prior to joining Tony Khan‘s promotion. As a result, he wasn’t earning the same level of money that world famous stars like Chris Jericho and John Moxley were able to command.

The 26-year-old from Plainview, Long Island has proven himself to be an exceptional talent whose mic skills put him in an elite class of all-time great talkers such as Roddy Piper and Paul Heyman. He’s one of the hottest acts in all of professional wrestling, but wasn’t making main event caliber money until recently. All the while, he watched Tony Khan open the vault to sign people like CM Punk, Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole to lucrative deals.

MJF recently appeared on The MMA Hour podcast to promote AEW Grand Slam. During his discussion with host Ariel Helwani, MJF revealed that he recently sat down with Tony Khan and they hashed out a revised agreement that he’s very satisfied with.

How Much Does MJF Make?

MJF boasted to Ariel Helwani that he was able to get Khan to give him a huge raise without having to extend the time frame of his current contract. He’s set to become a free agent on January 1, 2024, a date that will kick off the Bidding War of 2024.

He intends to let his contract lapse, enter free agency and then let AEW and WWE duke it out to secure his services. He’s sure to score a blockbuster deal at that time, but won’t have to wait until 2024 to become a millionaire.

MJF is now one of the highest paid stars in AEW and makes seven figures, according to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The Observer had this to say about MJF’s new deal with AEW:

Based on things we heard, it’s was more than $1 million per year.

Only a few people in the industry make over a million dollars per year and MJF is almost certainly the youngest person on this short list. It is rare for a wrestler to re-negotiate their contract mid-way through its term. However, as MJF will tell you, he’s a generational talent.