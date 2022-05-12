MJF Would Be Nuts To Re-Sign With AEW Before Letting WWE Make an Offer

MJF knows he’s going to be in high demand in the near future and he’d be foolish not to weigh his options.

The young AEW star will see his current contract end in 2024. While many believe that MJF could be primed to be a main event player for AEW for several years to come, the Plainview native hasn’t been shy in entertaining an offer from WWE when the time is right.

It’s also been reported that perhaps things haven’t been as rosy between MJF and AEW President Tony Khan lately. Back in March, Maxwell had an interview with Ariel Helwani that apparently wasn’t cleared by AEW beforehand, leaving Khan upset.

A report from Fightful claims that the relationship between wrestling’s hottest prospect and the AEW boss has soured a bit since then. It’s important to note that MJF has built the reputation of being a top-notch heel worker.

The lines have been blurred ever since MJF started publicly talking about his contract situation. While reports have surfaced about MJF being unhappy, nothing has changed in terms of any negotiations.

He knows his contract is up in 2024 and continues to be featured prominently on AEW programming.

At the end of the day, Tony Khan would be remiss to not give MJF a massive offer when it’s time to renegotiate. On the flip side, WWE must do their due diligence and make MJF a substantial offer to get one over on the competition.

With so much momentum built up already, MJF isn’t likely to re-up with AEW before he’s able to test the market. Letting WWE know he’d be all ears way ahead of time is a good way to keep his name in the minds of those in Vince McMahon‘s circle.