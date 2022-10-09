MJF Fires Back at Kanye West’s Anti-Semitic Comments

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is firing back at anti-Semitic comments made by Kanye West.

West made headlines around the world overnight with his late night diatribe aimed at Jewish people. He wrote on social media, “I’m a bit sleepy tonight when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

Days before this Tweet, Jewish groups accused West of propagating anti-Semitic stereotypes during an interview with Fox News.

West has received blowback from various racially sensitive comments over the years, and Jews have not been his only target. In 2018, he floated the idea that African Americans “chose” to be slaves. He told TMZ, “When you hear about slavery for 400 years … For 400 years? That sounds like a choice.”

MJF Responds to Kanye West

On Sunday, MJF addressed the controversy on Twitter. He wrote:

“Kanye calling Jewish people horrifying doesn’t shock me. What shocks me is how little we as a society talk about antisemitism. To put things into perspective. Slavery was very recent and the plight of POC is still rampant. End of slavery-1865 End of Holocaust-1945 People tweeting “this is out of character” I don’t play a character. Never have. I’m a Jew. I’m angry, And you should be angry too.”

The tweets got a lot of replies, as you can imagine. He followed up by writing, “And for the people out there who will try to attack me for bringing up the abolition of slavery in the US. I am not taking your very real pain away. Nor am I trying to play a game of ‘who’s had it worse.’ If you think that was the point of this tweet you’re dumb as bricks.”

MJF has been outspoken about the anti-Semitism he’s faced while growing up. Back in February, he cut an impassioned promo on AEW Dynamite explaining how he dealt with a high school classmate who bullied him for being Jewish.