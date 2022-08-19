MJF Expected Back With AEW ‘Somewhat Soon’ (Report)

MJF is expected to be back with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) “somewhat soon.”

A new report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that MJF is expected back with the company soon after several months away from television. AEW seems hell-bent on bringing MJF back at this time given their upcoming TV deal negotiations.

Negotiations for a new TV deal will begin in a few months, so ratings from September up until whenever the deal gets done are more important now than ever. AEW has had a recent drop in ratings, which couldn’t have come at a worst time.

Bringing MJF back into the fold would certainly help things in that regard. MJF hasn’t been since on AEW TV since the post-AEW Double Or Nothing episode of Dynamite, in which he cut a scathing promo on AEW and president Tony Khan.

Since, MJF has essentially vanished from professional wrestling. His last match at Double Or Nothing saw MJF finally get what was coming to him against Wardlow, who laid waste to his former storyline employer.

Over the course of his run with AEW, Friedman has established himself as one of professional wrestling’s biggest young stars, turning heads with his amazing ability on the microphone. He has had some of the best feuds in AEW thus far, most notably against current World Champion CM Punk.

When he finally makes his return to AEW TV, it will be interesting to see if he jumps into the World Title conversation, as he’s yet to win the AEW World Title thus far.