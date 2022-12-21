MJF Featured in New AEW Fight Forever Trailer

MJF is featured in a new spotlight trailer for the upcoming AEW Fight Forever video game.

AEW has released a new trailer for Fight Forever that features clips of “The Salt of The Earth” in action. He also tweeted the video and wrote in the caption, “Even in video game form I’ll be better than your favorites in #AEWFightForever and you know it.”

The release date has yet to be revealed for the game, but it is scheduled to arrive sometime in 2023. The game will be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and Microsoft Windows.

There had been rumors about an M for Mature rating, but the word is that the game will be rated T for Teen.

Even in video game form I’ll be better than your favorites in #AEWFightForever and you know it. pic.twitter.com/4omp2Xsfeq — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™? (@The_MJF) December 21, 2022

? https://t.co/3Mt4mM3NX1#AEWgames @AEW @THQNordic @YUKES_AEW pic.twitter.com/CveiPIn0YZ — AEW Games (@AEWGames) December 21, 2022

Fight Forever is All Elite Wrestling’s first console video game. A website with information has been launched, and a teaser trailer is out. Wrestlers, move-sets, entrances, and arenas in the game will be customizable. There will also be a deep career mode.

MJF became the AEW World Heavyweight Champion when he beat Jon Moxley with the help of William Regal at Full Gear. He retained his championship last week against Ricky Starsk on Dynamite: Winter Is Coming.