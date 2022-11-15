MJF Honored his Late Grandfather After Beating CM Punk

Although MJF is arguably one of the best heels in the business, he has been getting more and more cheers as of late from fans following his return to AEW at All Out in September.

His latest post on Twitter will also give him more sympathy with fans as he noted that an outfit he wore during a previous edition of AEW Dynamite was, in fact, modeled on his late grandfather.

The AEW star shared a picture of himself side by side with his late ‘Poppa’ wearing the outfit and then a photo of himself in similar clothes during the February 9 edition of AEW Dynamite. This show was right after MJF beat CM Punk in their first match. He wrote the following in the caption:

The Photo

(AEW)

“Two years since your passing. Ik you’ll be watching on Saturday. Thanks for teaching me how to style and strut, Love you Poppa. #Penniesfromheaven.”

MJF’s character has significantly developed as he toes the line between heel and face. At this Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view event, MJF will challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Heavyweight Title.

After his post-Double or Nothing absence, MJF returned to AEW by winning the poker chip in the Casino Ladder Match, thanks to Stokely Hathaway, which earned him this championship match. Since then, he cut ties with The Firm and Hathaway after they disobeyed his orders not to attack Moxley.