MJF: If Vince Shells Out The Money, I’ll Join WWE

If WWE shows MJF the money, he’ll be more than happy to leave All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) has established himself as one of AEW’s top heels over the course of the past three years. The 26-year-old began making a name for himself during his early days in the business, working for promotions such as Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW) and Major League Wrestling (MLW).

He eventually signed with AEW in January of 2019 and has been a huge part of the promotion ever since. However, MJF has been very open about his contract with AEW being set to expire in 2024, and WWE reportedly has interest. MJF discussed the matter further during the “For The Love Of Wrestling” convention in Liverpool recently.

In regards to potentially signing with WWE, MJF said that, if Vince McMahon is willing to shell out the cash, he’ll be more than happy to depart from AEW.

“I don’t know if you guys are aware of this, but on January 1st of 2024, I’m going to be a free agent,” MJF said. “Who here would want to see me in WWE? So let me explain something to you people — I did not get into this business to make any of you happy.

“I got into this business to make as much money as humanly possible. And if Vincent Kennedy McMahon is willing to shell out more money than my good friend Tony Khan, then yes, I would go to WWE.”

Recently, there have been many WWE stars who have departed to join AEW. Its been very rare that an AEW talent leaves for WWE instead. In fact, the only notable name to have done so is Cody Rhodes, who returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 earlier this year after his AEW contract expired.

Perhaps MJF will follow in Rhodes’ footsteps come January of 2024 when his own WWE deal is up.

Quotes via Wrestling Inc.