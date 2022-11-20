MJF After Winning the AEW World Championship at Full Gear: “Nobody is on My Level”

Maxwell Jacob Friedman battled Jon Moxley in the main event of AEW Full Gear 2022 for the AEW World Championship.

MJF knocked down the referee and pulled the Dynamite Diamond Ring from his trunks. William Regal marched down the entrance ramp and scolded Maxwell. MJF threw the ring to the floor before Regal betrayed Moxley.

Regal slid MJF the brass knuckles and he punched Jon in the head with them to become the new AEW World Champion.

Wait, what just happened?



After the PPV, AEW held a media scrum and the new AEW World Champion interrupted Tony Khan.

MJF hobbled around and cut a promo. He quoted CM Punk‘s “nobody can touch me” line and said he’s the best wrestler in the world.

The times they are a-changin’. Wait your turn baby, people pay to see me not you. Lets talk, shall we?



AEW is now destination television once again. The ship has been steered properly, once again!



This belt is now the most important belt in this entire sport. It states the three letters, damn sure ain’t AEW, I know for a mother f*cking fact it ain’t Mox. Its MJF!



Damn you people are dumb. You morons bit on every word I had to say this past couple of months, huh?



I want to earn it. F*ck that. I deserve it because I’m the best wrestler in the f*cking world! And every single one of you know it.



On the microphone, in the ring, nobody can touch me. That is a fact. Nobody is on my level.



To think you guys still believe me when I put over this mother f*cker (points to Tony Khan) this past Wednesday. Grow the f*ck up. No offense.

Maxwell then told everyone that if they want to know why he aligned with William Regal, they have to tune into the “MJF Show” on TBS every Wednesday night.

“And you now damn well that it is now destination TV.”

He boasted about going to a movie set tomorrow and didn’t accept any questions from the media before walking away.