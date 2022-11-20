MJF After Winning the AEW World Championship at Full Gear: “Nobody is on My Level”

Maxwell Jacob Friedman battled Jon Moxley in the main event of AEW Full Gear 2022 for the AEW World Championship.
MJF knocked down the referee and pulled the Dynamite Diamond Ring from his trunks. William Regal marched down the entrance ramp and scolded Maxwell. MJF threw the ring to the floor before Regal betrayed Moxley.
Regal slid MJF the brass knuckles and he punched Jon in the head with them to become the new AEW World Champion.
After the PPV, AEW held a media scrum and the new AEW World Champion interrupted Tony Khan.
MJF hobbled around and cut a promo. He quoted CM Punk‘s “nobody can touch me” line and said he’s the best wrestler in the world.
Maxwell then told everyone that if they want to know why he aligned with William Regal, they have to tune into the “MJF Show” on TBS every Wednesday night.
He boasted about going to a movie set tomorrow and didn’t accept any questions from the media before walking away.