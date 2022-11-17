Watch: MJF References CM Punk’s Pipebomb Promo on AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley and MJF met face-to-face at the conclusion of this week’s edition of Dynamite.

It was the final episode of Dynamite before AEW Full Gear this Saturday at the Prudential Center. AEW Rampage will be live this Friday night from the New Jersey as well.

Moxley came to the ring first, accompanied by William Regal of the Blackpool Combat Club. The AEW World Champion said that he sees a lot of fear in MJF heading into the match this Saturday.

Jon claimed that MJF was afraid he might not live up to the hype and vowed to retain at the PPV. Stokely Hathaway interrupted and made his way down the entrance ramp.

The Firm (Ethan Page, W. Morrissey, Gunn Glub, Lee Moriarty) attacked the Jon from behind before MJF made the save. Maxwell rushed the ring and beat down The Firm one-by-one.

MJF grabbed the microphone and began his promo with “Jon, while you are laying there hopefully in a ton of pain”. CM Punk‘s infamous pipebomb promo from 2011 started off with a similar line directed at John Cena. CM Punk said “John Cena, while you lay there hopefully as uncomfortable as you possibly can be”.

MJF with the callback to the CM Punk pipe bomb promo #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/p3LlTNcnj3 — NHATional Scissoring Day ?? (@nhathaniel_h) November 17, 2022

Jon Moxley will defend the AEW World Championship against MJF this Saturday at AEW Full Gear.

There were also two more title matches announced during tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Wardlow will put his TNT Championship on the line against Samoa Joe and Powerhouse Hobbs in a Triple Threat match.

It was also announced tonight that The Elite will make their return to AEW and battle Death Triangle for the Trios Championships. The Elite became the inaugural Trios Champions at All Out by defeating Death Triangle. CM Punk and The Elite were then stripped of AEW World Championship and the Trios Championships following their brawl at the All Out media scrum.

MJF made his return at the conclusion of AEW All Out and confronted CM Punk. Maxwell holds a victory over CM Punk in AEW. Punk got his revenge and defeated MJF in a Dog Collar match at AEW Revolution.