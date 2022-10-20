MJF Responds to Praise From WWE Legend by Suggesting he Jump off a Bridge

MJF is one of the biggest stars of All Elite Wrestling and wrestling legends are starting to take notice.

On this week’s special Tuesday night edition of AEW Dynamite, Maxwell confronted William Regal of the Blackpool Combat Club. MJF brought up an email Regal sent him in the past that he thought was an attempt to crush his dreams. Regal responded by claiming MJF has had it easy if he’s hung up on an email from seven years ago.

William also referred to MJF as “sunshine” multiple times in the segment. The 54-year-old’s words must have left an impact on MJF as he made a proclamation to close the show. After Hangman Page suffered a concussion in the title match against Jon Moxley, the AEW World Champion called MJF out.

Jon wanted to fight but MJF announced that he will be cashing in his chip for a title match at AEW Full Gear. Maxwell added “for the first time in my miserable life, I’m going to earn it” before whipping the microphone to the floor.

MJF vs Moxley at Full Gear. Regal got into MJF’s head and made him take the long road to being World champion #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/bq1OZevq7z — ??? ???? ???????•??????? ? (@TranquiloSZN) October 19, 2022

MJF Responds to Praise from Mick Foley

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to Twitter after the incredible segment between William Regal and MJF on this week’s Dynamite. Mick praised MJF for his mic skills and added that he’s believable.

MJF HAS SOME SERIOUS SKILLS! While I might not believe every word @The_MJF says, I believe that HE believes every word he says – and that’s IMPORTANT!

MJF responded to the WWE legend and used his “right here” catchphrase. Maxwell joked that Foley should go take a “Nestea plunge off a bridge”.

Everything I say is true, especially here……Right here. On twitter. Now go take a Nestea plunge off a bridge, Mickey.